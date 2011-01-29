Mark Zuckerberg Might Be On SNL Tomorrow Night With Jesse Eisenberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown interest in appearing on SNL tomorrow night, according to Page Six this morning.



Mainly because the doppelgänging, slightly-more-handsome Jesse Eisenberg (who played Zuckerberg in the The Social Network) is a guest host.

Zuck, who apparently wasn’t thrilled by his portrayal in the movie, reportedly wants to demonstrate that he has a sense of humour.

If true, this could be even better than that time Janet Reno cameoed wearing the same dress as Will Ferrell!

