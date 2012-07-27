Zuckerberg: It Wouldn't Make Sense For Us To Make A Phone

Photo: Nowhereelse

Mark Zuckerberg said on Facebook’s earnings call today that it wouldn’t make sense for the company to make a phone.The statement came after analysts asked about Facebook’s mobile strategy.



Zuckerberg said Facebook is the most-used app on all platforms, so there’s little need to get into hardware.

It’s been widely reported over the last several months that Facebook was working with HTC to build its own phone.

According to the New York Times, Facebook has poached a few engineers from Apple to work on the phone.

So what’s going on here?

It’s pretty obvious Facebook is investing a lot of time in smartphone development. Zuckerberg could’ve meant Facebook won’t make hardware but create a platform for other manufacturers to use on their phones.

