Zuckerberg: 'Is Sarah Palin To Blame For AZ Shooting' Top Question On Facebook Today

No one yet knows why Jared Loughner gunned down a group of people in Arizona yesterday at a ‘corner talk’ hosted by Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, but if Facebook activity any measure Sarah Palin is going to have to address the issue, and her ‘Take Back’ gun sights map, beyond yesterday’s short Facebook note.



Earlier this morning Randi Zuckerberg participated in a live ABCNews.com talk about the shootings and told ABC News reporter Dan Harris that the top question being asked on Facebook today is whether Sarah Palin is responsible for the shootings. She also told Harris that over 2 million people on Facebook are communicating about the tragedy in AZ.

