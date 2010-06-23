Zuckerberg: I'm Not Worried About Twitter Anymore

What, me worry?

In the fall of 2008, Facebook tried to buy Twitter. When that fell through, Mark Zuckerberg‘s company spent the spring of 2009 cloning Twitter features.But all that’s over now.



What happened?

In an interview with Inside Facebook, Mark says Twitter just isn’t growing fast enough anymore to be a threat to Facebook.

Inside Facebook: There was a time over the last year and a half when you and the company became more engaged with Twitter, and then there was a time when you weren’t. What did you learn from that?

Zuck: At first I think we learned that they do a lot of things really well. It’s a very nice, simple service. They do one thing really well – that’s powerful.

I think the main thing was we looked at their growth rate and – well, we saw our exponential growth rate continue for a very long period of time, and it still does at a super-linear rate, though not quite 3% a week any more. I looked at their rate and thought if this continues for 12 months or 18 months, then in a year they’re going to be bigger than us. I guess I extrapolated too much from our own experience of what was possible, but it just turned out that that their growth rate was kind of unnatural. They got a lot of media attention, and it grew very quickly for a little period of time.

Most of the lessons I take away from the whole thing now are that, as good as I think they are, I think I personally just paid too much attention to it. I don’t think we over-rotated as a company on it, but it was interesting because we’re a pretty young company, and we haven’t had that many other companies in our space. Learning how you work with other companies is an interesting thing that I’ll hopefully figure out over the next decade, and it was just interesting learning from watching them.

