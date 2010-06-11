Zuckerberg On IMs: "I Did A Lot Of Stupid Things"

We’ve published a series of stories detailing some of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s youthful foibles around the time he founded the company.



The lowlights:

After a college newspaper reporter began investigating whether Mark ripped off some other students when creating Facebook, Mark used personal information from Facebook to break into that reporter’s private email inbox.

Shortly after Facebook’s founding, Mark described users who trusted the site with their private information (such as the above reporter) as “dumb fucks.”

Before creating Facebook, Mark agreed to partner with other Harvard seniors to create a social network. In IMs, he tells friends that the plans to “fuck them in the ear” and launch his own site instead.

Last week at the D8 conference, Mark himself finally addressed these reports. He said:

“I did a lot of stupid things right when I was in college. I don’t want to make an excuse for that. I’m really sorry I did that…Some of the things people accuse me of are true. Some of them aren’t…Some IMs have been printed, there are pranks, there are blogs…There’s been a lot of space between that early stuff and where we are now. If I knew what I knew now, then, then I hope I wouldn’t have made those mistakes. But I can’t go back and change the past. I can only do what I think is the right thing going forward.”

Here’s the relevant 3-minute bit from All Things D’s hour-long video (also a must watch). Watch:



