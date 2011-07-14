Zuckerberg Freaks Out About Google+ Privacy, Changes Settings

Photo: Google+

Mark Zuckerberg has tightened up his privacy settings on his Google+ profile, making it harder for outsiders to track his action on the social network, The Inquirer reports.Zuckerberg hasn’t shut down his profile, but he’s making it a touch harder to see what he’s up to.



His profile was basically a blank slate anyway, so it’s not like people are missing much.

Before he closed off the profile Zuckerberg was the most popular person to follow.

