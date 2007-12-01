Facebook's Zuckerberg Goes Nuts About Privacy Violation*

VS.

Harvard should probably wait a while before asking billionaire drop-out Mark Zuckerberg for a new Zuckerberg Campus. Surely, they’ll get one eventually–perhaps with the olive branch of a few honorary PhDs–but right now Harvard is probably not Zuckerberg’s favourite topic.

Why? Because a magazine aimed at Harvard grads, 02138, published a lengthy expose on how Zuckerberg screwed the Winklevoss twins, changed his story, and now says the original Facebook source code has up and disappeared (all just allegations, of course). Now, Zuckerberg has retaliated by siccing his legal army on the magazine, filing emergency motions to force the removal of smoking documents–such as his legal testimony, which is public, and his Harvard application essay, which shouldn’t be (what on earth is Harvard thinking here?) and enjoin the magazine from further violating his privacy. Kara Swisher has the latest.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s Facebook has only now, after a nationwide protest, granted Facebook’s 50 million users more say over whether Facebook will broadcast news of their online purchases to all of their friends. They still won’t let them opt out permanently, though (let alone opt-in).

Follow-up: Court tells Facebook to take a hike.

*UPDATE: Original version said that 02138 was a “Harvard alumni magazine,” when in fact it has no affiliation with the university.

