College Professor Creates 'The Zuckerberg Files' To Scrutinize Every Word Mark Zuckerberg Says

Michael Zimmer is listening to every peep Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes. Literally.

He just launched a project called “The Zuckerberg Files,” an online archive “of all public utterances” Zuckerberg ever made, the project proclaims.

It includes, so far, over 100 full-text transcripts including blog posts, letters to shareholders, media interviews, public appearances and product presentations and quotes in other sources. It also includes 50 video files, all of it available to the public.

Zimmer, an assistant professor in the School of Information Studies at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, worries that Facebook uses “manipulation” in its PR tactics to chip away at people’s privacy, according to a column he co-authored with Berkley professor Chris Hoofnagle for Huffington Post in 2010.

The Zuckerberg Files are a new way for him to study how Zuckerberg sees Facebook’s role in shaping Internet privacy.

Zuckerberg has said some controversial things about privacy in the past. In the book the “Facebook Effect” he reportedly disparaged the idea of behaving differently towards friends than you would co-workers when he said, “Having two identities for yourself is an example of a lack of integrity.”

“It’s really a shame Zuckerberg doesn’t listen to himself,” Zimmerman wrote on his blog.

So, with the Zuckerberg Files, Zimmerman, and other privacy scholars, are listening and, perhaps, learning.

