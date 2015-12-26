Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo of his family's Christmas gingerbread house and it already has 13,000 comments

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s first child isn’t even a month old yet, but she’s already received her first gingerbread house.

He and his wife Priscilla Chan named their baby Maxima and call her Max.

Here’s the photo Zuckerberg shared:

PostbyMark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg is out on paternity leave right now and is celebrating in the time-honored way that he created, posting cute pictures of family life on Facebook.

Here’s the funny one of Max in honour of the new Star Wars movie:

And here he is showing off his new diaper-changing skills:

For all the fun of this, there’s a serious side, too. As Zuckerberg discovers the joys of family life, he’s becoming a role model for other dads in tech.

For instance, one of the first things Facebook did was to extend new parent leave to four months for all of Facebook’s 11,000 plus employees — including new mothers, fathers, and same-sex parents. Zuck himself is on a two-month leave.

