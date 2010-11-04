Zuckerberg: Facebook Places Is Multiples Bigger Than Any Other Location Service

We’ve heard Facebook Places has about 30 million users to Foursquare’s 4 million.



During a press conference at Facebook headquarters today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the service is “multiples bigger than any other location service.”

That may be true, but our research shows more Foursquare check-ins than Facebook check-ins at several New York locations.

