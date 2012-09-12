Zuckerberg: A Facebook Phone Doesn't Make Any Sense!

Photo: TechCrunchTV / Ustream

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is getting pretty tired of telling people that Facebook isn’t working on a phone.”It doesn’t move the needle for us,” Zuckerberg said on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt today. “The phone just doesn’t make any sense.”



There have been tons and tons of reports of Facebook working on its own phone, which would let it deliver an end-to-end Facebook experience for its users.

But instead, Facebook’s strategy is to be integrated on every device possible, including iOS and Android, Zuckerberg said.

If Facebook built a phone, it would pick up only around 10 million users, for example, Zuckerberg said.

“The strategy that’s different for every other tech company, which is building their own hardware, we’re going in the opposite direction,” Zuckerberg said. “We want to build a system which is as deeply as possible integrated into every major device people want to use.”

Instead, Facebook is pretty satisfied with having 950 million users.

Here’s a lightly-edited transcript of his comments:

That’s always been the wrong strategy for us. It’s such a juicy thing for people to say. That’s why people have wanted to write that, but it’s so clearly the wrong strategy. We’re building this network, we’ll have 950 million users soon. Let’s say we built a phone, we’re not, we could get 10 million people to use it, it doesn’t move the needle for us. The strategy that’s different for every other tech company, which is building their own hardware, we’re going in the opposite direction. We want to build a system which is as deeply as possible integrated into every major device people want to use.

There are three major platforms, no one is more integrated than us in mobile web. On iOS the strategy is we want to build a great app. It’s gonna make it so iOS developers can integrated with Facebook a lot better, half of the top 500 apps are already integrated with Facebook. That’s with the current stuff we have, which is kind of clunky. Android, we can go deep on our own. There’s a lot of hooks in Android that you can use as a developer, so that’s the strategy.

