ZUCK'S GOOGLE BLUES: 'Our Relationship Isn't One Where The Companies Really Talk'

Google CEO Larry Page and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg face off.

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a revealing observation about his company’s troubled relationship with Google.”Our relationship isn’t one where the companies really talk,” he told analysts on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.



However, he pointed out, because Google has a relatively open approach to its platforms, like its Android mobile operating system, Facebook is able to do more with its Android mobile app than it can on its iPhone app—even though its relationship with Apple is warmer. (He gave the example of being able to integrate text messages into the Facebook Messenger app on Android, which Facebook can’t do on Apple’s iOS mobile operating system.)

At the launch of Facebook Graph Search earlier this month, Zuckerberg seemed to express regret that Facebook and Google couldn’t cooperate.

“I would love to work with Google [on search],” he told an audience of reporters.

In that case, the sticking point was rules about how Google would handle Facebook users’ data, he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.