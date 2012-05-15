Zuckerberg Explains How Facebook Is Different Than Google And HP

Photo: Mark Zuckerberg photo via AP, David Lawee via Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Here’s what Zuckerberg told HuffPo’s Jose Antonio Vargas:“I think the biggest difference between Facebook and other companies is how focused we are on our mission . . . Different companies care about different things. There are companies that care about, just really care about having the biggest market cap. Or there are companies that are really into process or the way they do things. Hewlett Packard, right? The thing that you always hear about them is ‘the HP Way.’ . . . Google, I think, is very tied to their culture — they really love that. For us, it is the mission: building a company that makes the world more open and connected. The articulation of that has, I think, changed over time. But that’s really been, like, the belief the whole time.”



It’s worth repeating as a warning to short term investors: every business decision Zuckerberg has ever made revolved around Facebook’s mission, not profits or revenues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.