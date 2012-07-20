Zuckerberg Drops Out Of The World's 40 Richest Thanks To Facebook's Stock Being Slammed This Month

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook’s stock has fallen 7% this month and it’s taken its toll on Mark Zuckerberg’s rankings in the world’s richest lists.According to Bloomberg, he’s fallen out of the top 40. He’s still a multi-billionaire who lives in a $6 million house for free, so we doubt that’s at the top of his mind. Even the drop in Facebook’s stock probably isn’t a huge concern.



Zuckerberg’s number one priority is building a good mobile Facebook experience. If he does that he’ll climb back into the top 40, no problem.

