Watch Mark Zuckerberg Describe Facebook's New Graph Search

Mark Zuckerberg just announced Facebook’s latest product, Graph Search.



Graph Search is a way for Facebook to leverage its vast amount of information about people to help users discover new things.

A sample Graph query could look like, show me “friends who like Star Wars and Harry Potter” for a big movie night.

Watch Zuckerberg talk about Graph Search:

