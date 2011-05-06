Zuckerberg Buys A $7 Million Home Near Facebook's New Campus

A dog needs a yard

Photo: Beast’s Facebook fan page

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just bought a $7 million five-bedroom, five-bath house near the company’s not-yet-built new headquarters in Menlo Park, the Mercury News reports.Amenties include a saltwater pool, a big sunroom, and a huge porch.



Zuckerberg used to live in a relatively modest rented house in Palo Alto. Before that, he had a one bedroom and a mattress on the floor.

Famously, he showed the apartment to an executive who wanted to buy Facebook early on, and said something like: as you can tell by my grungy place, money doesn’t motivate me.

