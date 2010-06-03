ZUCKERBERG LIVE AT D: The Twitter Story

Photo: ceoworld.biz
We didn’t catch Mark Zuckerberg’s fireside chat with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher live in person. We caught it live on Twitter!How did it go?
Not great.
Here’s a taste:
- “First CEO interview ever in a hoodie”
- “Disaster”
- “Sweating bullets”
- “Isn’t directly answering”
- “imploding”
- “Couldn’t look more uncomfortable on stage”
And that was only the beginning.
But it got better! And there was some substance in there. And it ended well.
Oh, wait, Mark's harshest critic--Jason Calacanis--is in the audience! (And he's just getting going!)
(This, by the way, is the first public acknowledgement of some of what we reported a few months ago about Facebook's earliest days)
Some real substance (go ahead and gripe, you Twittering classes --no one in the real world is listening to you)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.