ZUCKERBERG LIVE AT D: The Twitter Story

Go ahead and yell. I can take it.

Photo: ceoworld.biz

We didn’t catch Mark Zuckerberg’s fireside chat with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher live in person. We caught it live on Twitter!How did it go?



Not great.

Here’s a taste:

“First CEO interview ever in a hoodie”

“Disaster”

“Sweating bullets”

“Isn’t directly answering”

“imploding”

“Couldn’t look more uncomfortable on stage”

And that was only the beginning.

But it got better! And there was some substance in there. And it ended well.

And we're off! A visual: Start by debunking some crazy notions The grumbling begins Oh, wait, Mark's harshest critic--Jason Calacanis--is in the audience! (And he's just getting going!) But others don't think it's going swimmingly, either Jason strikes again... The audience wants answers. The audience is not getting them! The pressure's getting to Mark! It's REALLY getting to him! The audience is having a Vulcan mind meld So Mark defaults to a sound bite: And another Back to the hard questions... (This, by the way, is the first public acknowledgement of some of what we reported a few months ago about Facebook's earliest days) Mark pivots again--and takes off the hoodie! The audience is RAPT But, under the hoodie, there's still something serious going on... No straight answers Still no straight answers Mark's losing them Going... Going... He tries an analogy Jason pounces ...and moves in for the kill But at the last moment... a defender! Clever wit... Things are looking up! Some real substance (go ahead and gripe, you Twittering classes --no one in the real world is listening to you) And, finally, a great answer--one everyone can sympathize with More laughs And a strong finish Well done, Mark--you survived!

