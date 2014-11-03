Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Answering Your Questions On Thursday

Have you ever wanted to ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a question?

You’ll soon get your chance. On Thursday, November 6 at 2 p.m. PT Zuckerberg will be doing a public Q&A, answering questions submitted to him via Facebook.

While he hasn’t exactly vowed to answer every question posed to him, that’s the generally the idea. He explained in Facebook post:

We have a tradition at Facebook, where every Friday we have a Q&A and all employees can come and ask me questions about anything they want. It’s an important part of Facebook’s culture. People ask thoughtful questions about why our company is going in certain directions, what I think about things happening in the world, and how we can continue improving our services for everyone. I learn a lot from these Q&As, and the questions people ask help us build better services. Now I want to extend this tradition to our whole community. … On Thursday, November 6 at 2pm Pacific, I’ll be hosting our first public Q&A at Facebook. Ask me a question below in the comments, or vote on a question you want me to answer by liking it. I’ll be answering questions for about an hour, and will try to get through as many as I can. You can watch the livestream here on Thursday, and we’ll post the video afterwards. I look forward to answering your questions and hope you’ll tune in next week.

Over the years, Zuckerberg has gone from an awkward public speaker to an elegant and thoughtful one. So this could be an interesting hour.

Some of the questions posed to him so far: Why doesn’t he use Twitter? Why did Facebook force people to install a new messenger app on their mobile phones? And what beer was he drinking when he created Facebook?

