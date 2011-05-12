Zuckerberg And Sandberg "Fundamentally Disagree" Over Whether Facebook Should Go To China

Photo: Crossroads Foundation Photos

Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg “fundamentally disagree” on whether or not Facebook should expand into China, Bloomberg Businesweek’s Brad Stone reports in a long profile of Sandberg published tonight.Stone says that Sandberg is “wary about he compromises the company would need to make to do businesses in China.”



Zuckerberg, he says, “believes that Facebook can be an agent of change.”

The disagreement mirrors – in opposite – the one between Google cofounder Sergey Brin, who believe that company should not go to China, and then CEO Eric Schmidt, who believed it should.

Sandberg told Stone that Zuckerberg will have final say. Zuckerberg told Stone nothing is settled, “we have a pretty long term perspective on this.”

Don’t miss: 10 Things You Never Knew You Could Do On LinkedIn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.