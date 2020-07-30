Mark Zuckerberg viewed Instagram as a threat that could hurt Facebook's business before buying it, internal emails show

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Mark Zuckerberg viewed Instagram as a threat that could harm Facebook’s business before buying it.

That’s according to emails the technology CEO sent in 2012 to colleagues prior to the acquisition.

The internal emails became public on Wednesday amid a Congressional hearing on antitrust.

Facebook is facing growing antitrust scrutiny, with some critics calling for the company to be broken up into its constituent parts due to its purportedly anti-competitive behaviour.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mark Zuckerberg privately warned colleagues that Instagram “can hurt us meaningfully without becoming a huge business” shortly before Facebook acquired the photo-sharing app in 2012.

Newly public emails from 2012 detail how Facebook was viewing the buzzy photo-sharing app as a competitor at the time of the acquisition – shedding new light on the $US1 billion deal at a time when Facebook is facing mounting antitrust scrutiny over its pattern of acquiring competitors.

The emails were obtained by the House Judiciary Committee as part of its year-long antitrust probe into Facebook and other tech giants, and were first referenced in a public hearing by Rep. Nadler on Wednesday. Tech news site The Verge has since published longer exerpts from the documents.

In an email to Facebook’s then-CFO, Zuckerberg said Facebook wanted to buy Instagram to give itself more time to fend off competitors. “One way of looking at this is that what we’re really buying is time. Even if some new competitors springs up, buying Instagram, Path, Foursquare, etc now will give us a year or more to integrate their dynamics before anyone can get close to their scale again,” he wrote. “Within that time, if we incorporate the social mechanics they were using, those new products won’t get much traction since we’ll already have their mechanics deployed at scale.”

Nadler pushed Zuckerberg on the exchange during the hearing on Wednesday. In response, Zuckerberg said, that Facebook viewed Instagram “as a competitor and a compliment to our services,” specifically competing with Facebook “in the spaxce of mobile cameras and mobile photo-sharing,” but that they weren’t viewed as a competitor with regards to social networking.

In another email from 2012, Facebook’s CFO David Ebersman asked if Facebook was trying to “neutralise a potential competitor,” to “integrate their products with ours,” or a number of other reasons.

Zuckerberg answered affirmatively: “There are network effects around social products, and a finite number of different social mechanics to invent. Once someone wins at a specific mechanic, it’s difficult for others to supplant them without doing something different.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.