NBC: Zucker Caves On Upfronts

After months of bad-mouthing the “upfronts” — the big, boozy parties broadcasters throw for advertisers every spring — NBC U’s Jeff Zucker has decided to throw … an upfront.



There was plenty of talk during the writers strike about the need to reform the TV business, and Zuck was the chattiest: He described the strike as a “forest fire” that cleared out the wasteful underbrush, and said the upfronts would be first to burn.

But now that the writers are back, it looks like business as usual. Fox, ABC and CBS are throwing big shindigs the week of May 12. And now NBC says it will, too. But it won’t be like the other guys’ upfronts! NBC has released a multi-page, multi-quote press release explaining its more “client-centric” approach, which “will showcase the full scale of NBC U offerings in a unique, multi-media, interactive environment,” followed by “a party to celebrate the kick-off of the selling season.” In other words: An upfront.

