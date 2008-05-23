Zucker Slams Fox Biz: "Not In The Same Universe With Us"

Remember that NBC U (GE) -News Corp. (NWS) war? The one being waged across multiple networks and TV personalities? It’s still on! Charlie Rose threw NBC U chief Jeff Zucker some red meat on PBS Tuesday night when he asked about the competition between CNBC and Fox Business Network.



Zucker: “It has focused us and made us better. Really, at this point, Fox Business Network is not in any way a threat to CNBC. It’s not even, frankly, in the same universe with us.“

Meanwhile, Zucker says, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who represents the network’s attempt to lure Fox News viewers, is tearing things up: “Morning Joe” is “probably the most underestimated program on that network.” Take that!

OK, says a Fox spokesperson responded via TVNewser: “In Jeff’s universe, where his entire career has been based on failing upwards, CNBC’s performance would be considered a success.”

Standard inter-network bickering, with a little extra edge: Fox News is basically at war with NBC U, with Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy taking on MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann and Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly slamming NBC U parent GE for its business ties to Iran.

Apparently, Zucker talked about a lot of things with Charlie Rose, including (according to the metatags) Hulu, NBC, Saturday Night Live, and the Internet. The video below:







