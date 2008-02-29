NBC U's Zucker: Likes Weather Channel, But Not For $5B

NBC U CEO Jeff Zucker says he likes the Weather Channel, but not for the $5 billion Landmark Communications is said to be seeking. “Obviously, (The Weather Channel) is something we would look at,” he said at a Harvard Business School conference Wednesday. So what would he pay? He wouldn’t say.



“Obviously, x, is something we would look at” is a well-worn standard among Zucker-isms. He said the same thing about DreamWorks SKG in December.

Also at the conference, NBC U digital media VP Jessica Schell signaled that NBC U will step up its new media investments, raising the size of its Peacock Equity Fund from $250 million to $1 billion. Launched a year ago, the fund has taken stakes in Adify, Popsugar and WorldWideBiggies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.