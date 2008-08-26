Zucker: Don't Listen To What My Guys Told The NYT - We Didn't Make That Much On The Olympics

NBC U (GE) is closing the books on the Beijing Olympics. And CEO Jeff Zucker is toning down some of his executives’ projections that the network would earn $100 million from the Games.



Zucker tells the FT that the network will indeed make a profit from the Games, but it will be something less than the $100 million figure that “network executives” told the NYT the network would make just last week. NBC U’s costs were $1 billion for the Games — $900 million for the exclusive U.S. TV rights and $100 milllion to produce them.

So Zucker is saying NBC made somewhat more than $1 billion in ad revenue and something less than $1.1 billion. Either way, it’s irrelevant to GE; even $100 million in profit would have added just a penny to GE’s earnings per share.

See Also:

Another Online Olympic Winner: Microsoft

NBC Olympics Wins Lead Medal: Only $6 Million In Olympic Video Ad Revenue

Online Advertisers Grousing About NBC, Heading To Yahoo?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.