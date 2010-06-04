Zuckerberg's Meltdown: Your 10 Essential Takeaways

Nicholas Carlson
Zuckerberg Meltdown

Photo: All Things D

Mark Zuckerberg had a tough night last night on stage at the D Conference.Wearing a hoodie and taking heated questions – about privacy and his sometimes-scandalous past – the Facebook CEO and cofounder seemed to melt on stage.

We’re sure it didn’t help Zuck that he had a crowd of schadenfreude-fiending industry execs for an audience – most of them hungry to see the kid with the $26 billion company squirm.

But Zuck didn’t help himself much either: one attendee told us that he didn’t answer a single question straight all night, even the softballs.

Didn’t keep us from learning a thing or two, though.

Zuck finally confessed to sending stupid IMs when he was 19

Zuck's trademarked hoodie…actually has a trademark or two in it. Facebook's mission statement is embroidered into its lining.

Zuck doesn't believe Facebook should always ask users to opt-in to new privacy policies because the switch to News Feed wasn't opt-in, and despite early user complaints, that ended really well.

The good news: an attendee tells us half the audience left the keynote feeling bad for Zuck.

Is the end must coming for Facebook PR boss Elliot Schrage? First he botched the company's response to the privacy outcry. Now this.

Valleyfreude lives on: Judging by the tweets coming out of the audience, people in the industry don't like Zuck that much. Maybe it's his age, money, and power.

The real shocker? Attendees say Zuck's (poor) performance overshadowed Steve Jobs's at D.

