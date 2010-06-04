Zuckerberg's Meltdown: Your 10 Essential Takeaways

Photo: All Things D

Mark Zuckerberg had a tough night last night on stage at the D Conference.Wearing a hoodie and taking heated questions – about privacy and his sometimes-scandalous past – the Facebook CEO and cofounder seemed to melt on stage.



We’re sure it didn’t help Zuck that he had a crowd of schadenfreude-fiending industry execs for an audience – most of them hungry to see the kid with the $26 billion company squirm.

But Zuck didn’t help himself much either: one attendee told us that he didn’t answer a single question straight all night, even the softballs.

Didn’t keep us from learning a thing or two, though.

