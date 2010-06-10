Zuckerberg Hates Facebook Games

Facebook CTO Bret Taylor <3 Facebook games (unlike Zuckerberg)

Despite the fact that Facebook gamesmakers like Zynga and Playdom are bringing huge amounts of real cash dollars onto the Facebook platform, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hates them.The industry perception is that Mark basically thinks of FarmVille as an extremely effective spamming machine, not a game people actually enjoy playing.



(There is some theory to back-up Mark’s thought.)

Problem for Mark is that he knows Facebook games are the easiest way for Facebook to get people to start using Facebook Credits – a product he actually does believe in. (The comparison is that people started using PayPal because they were already using eBay.)

So, despite his disdain, Mark has named a guy who doesn’t hate Facebook games to the newly created position of Facebook CTO. His name is Bret Taylor, and the gamesmakers are in love, because they think he’ll keep Mark from killing them.

Bonus! GigaOm did a two-part video interview with Bret. Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.