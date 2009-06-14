Zuck: Facebook's Future Is Not As A Web Site

Nicholas Carlson

Why is Facebook building out a “Pay With Facebook” platform and even considering creating an ad network?

Because CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pretty sure the future of the company won’t really be as a destination Web site, but as the Web-wide platform that connects us not just to our friends, but also the businesses we transact with.

He expressed as much during an interview with Robert Scoble. Watch:

Here’s the full interview with Robert:

