Rent Mark Zuckerberg's House!

Looks like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has moved out of his Palo Alto rental. A tipster emailed us the listing for the 26-year-old billionaire’s former digs—$7,850 a month for a “gorgeous” four-bedroom with “charm and functionality.”Don’t get too excited about the prospect of sleeping in Zuck’s old bedroom just yet. It’s unclear if Zuck’s former digs are still available. According to the expired listing on ApartmentHunterz.com, someone has “recently successfully leased this listing.” And yet as of this morning, the ad was still up on Craigslist. (It was posted on Craigslist on Monday.) And don’t expect the sort of generous month-to-month lease that Zuckerberg had, either: the Craigslist post specifies a “12 month or longer” lease term.



So what was Zuck getting for his money? (Besides “Prestigious location! Charm and functionality!” of course.) A nice big house, complete with a “chef’s kitchen with gas stove,” a “huge family room with the view of Kitchen” and a “wood-burning fireplace” perfect for warming up after a day of rolling back privacy options across your social network.

And don’t forget the location: If you moved in, your new neighbour would likely be YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim. (Not to mention the privacy: The portion of the Palo Alto street where Zuck’s home lies has been removed from Google Street View sometime since we posted an item on his neighbour, showing only the text “This image is no longer available.”)

Why are we sure that this is Zuck’s former crib? Besides the obvious visual evidence (see below), property records indicate that Zuckerberg’s former address—2073 Princeton St.—is owned by a man named Stanley Wu. The reply-to email address for the Craigslist ad? [email protected]

Of course, you can also clearly see it’s the house by comparing the photo in the listing to the photo we published over the summer:

We’ve contacted Wu, who owns the house, to ask him about his former tenant. We’ll let you know if he gets back to us.

