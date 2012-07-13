Hundreds Of Occupy Wall Streeters Re-Occupied Zuccotti Park Yesterday

We were surprised when we walked by Zuccotti Park yesterday to see hundreds of protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement had re-occupied their former Financial District headquarters.



The Occupiers were evicted from Zuccotti Park last November and we haven’t seen a large crowd in the park in a while.

According to NY1 News, at least two demonstrators were arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing yesterday.

Several of protesters in the park had marched a symbolic 99 miles from Philadelphia to New York, NY1 reported.

According to the Associated Press, the six-day march by the a group calling themselves the “Occupy Guitarmy” from Liberty Bell to Zuccotti was to commemorate the 100th birthday of the late singer/songwriter Woody Guthrie, who is famous for writing “This Land Is Your Land.”

Here’s what we saw when we walked by the park yesterday at around 7 p.m. We’ve also included some images from this morning.

Photo of Zuccotti Park taken just before 7 P.M. on Wednesday.

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

And approximately 12 hours later here’s what the park looked like.

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

We spotted several Occupiers camping on the sidewalk this morning in front of the Trinity Church directly across from Wall Street.

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.