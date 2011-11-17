Protesters Have Regrouped At Zuccotti, And Are Now Getting Ready For A Massive Response Tomorrow

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The scene at Zuccotti Park held an odd mixture of Occupiers, Brookfield security, and uniformed police officers Tuesday morning. Most protesters were resting in the park after Tuesday night’s large General Assembly, where they laid plans for Thursday’s city-wide actions against their eviction. Nkruman Tinsley told Metro NY, “On the 17th, mark my words, we’re going to burn this city down.”



There weren’t a whole lot of declarations shooting through the park this morning. Well-seasoned occupiers told me the eviction will not dampen their efforts, and they’re looking forward to seeing what tomorrow brings.

Alex and Oscar, who asked that their last names not be used, said that along with any gear, laying down in the park is now prohibited. Last night Alex videotaped a protester being roused from sleep by Brookfield security. After telling Brookfield there was no rule against laying down, the private security team grabbed him and Alex started filming.

His efforts were blocked from every angle by a plain clothes security guard drinking a cup of coffee, who’d been acting as a protester.

Alex and Oscar say they’re concerned that security is now in the hands of people who wear no identification and refuse to give their names. The only accountability they’ve found is taking pictures of the guards who accost them.

“It’s unnerving that they’re not being held accountable by anyone,” Oscar said.

The security relationship is the most interesting aspect inside the park right now. With unconfirmed reports that Homeland Security coordinated the 18 city Occupy sweep, literally, anything is possible.

It also appears that previous reports of police allowing, and often encouraging a criminal element in the park, could be possible. An obviously disturbed Occupier, who several sources said exposed himself to children and held outstanding warrants, was pointed out to police repeatedly and ignored.

One Zuccotti guard said “He exposed himself to kids? Get a bunch of your friends together and go get him.”

Thursday’s Agenda:

7 a.m. — Shut down Wall Street. Occupiers will meet at Zuccotti and march to the NYSE.

3 p.m. — Occupy the Subway. Gathering at 16 central hubs.

5 p.m. — Foley Square. March from the square to Brooklyn Bridge.

