Protesters Have Regrouped At Zuccotti, And Are Now Getting Ready For A Massive Response Tomorrow

The scene at Zuccotti Park held an odd mixture of Occupiers, Brookfield security, and uniformed police officers Tuesday morning. Most protesters were resting in the park after Tuesday night’s large General Assembly, where they laid plans for Thursday’s city-wide actions against their eviction. Nkruman Tinsley told Metro NY, “On the 17th, mark my words, we’re going to burn this city down.”
There weren’t a whole lot of declarations shooting through the park this morning. Well-seasoned occupiers told me the eviction will not dampen their efforts, and they’re looking forward to seeing what tomorrow brings.
Alex and Oscar, who asked that their last names not be used, said that along with any gear, laying down in the park is now prohibited. Last night Alex videotaped a protester being roused from sleep by Brookfield security. After telling Brookfield there was no rule against laying down, the private security team grabbed him and Alex started filming.
His efforts were blocked from every angle by a plain clothes security guard drinking a cup of coffee, who’d been acting as a protester.
Alex and Oscar say they’re concerned that security is now in the hands of people who wear no identification and refuse to give their names. The only accountability they’ve found is taking pictures of the guards who accost them.
“It’s unnerving that they’re not being held accountable by anyone,” Oscar said.
The security relationship is the most interesting aspect inside the park right now. With unconfirmed reports that Homeland Security coordinated the 18 city Occupy sweep, literally, anything is possible.
It also appears that previous reports of police allowing, and often encouraging a criminal element in the park, could be possible. An obviously disturbed Occupier, who several sources said exposed himself to children and held outstanding warrants, was pointed out to police repeatedly and ignored.
One Zuccotti guard said “He exposed himself to kids? Get a bunch of your friends together and go get him.”
Thursday’s Agenda:
7 a.m. — Shut down Wall Street. Occupiers will meet at Zuccotti and march to the NYSE.
3 p.m. — Occupy the Subway. Gathering at 16 central hubs.
5 p.m. — Foley Square. March from the square to Brooklyn Bridge.
This is the only entrance into Zuccotti Park as of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. There are as many officials in reflective vests as there are protesters
Reporters abound, and this gentleman was giving an interview to NY1 while a protester in a shawl danced behind him for the camera
He was led by protesters to police and his behaviour alone made me believe he was going to be arrested. The police casually listened to him, didn't ask for ID and left him alone
Along with officials and reporters, the park filled with maybe 30 protesters, many hoping to find a larger contingent
This girl was trying to get a group together to go to the courthouse to protest Occupier arrests. The consensus was there were not enough people to hold the park and make the trip
This banner lay by the barricades surrounding Zuccotti, the upended hat at the end asks for donations
Alex told me he'd managed to lay down during the night and grab a couple of hours sleep. Then he showed me video of plain-clothes security blocking his attempts to film their actions. Part of the multi-fold security police presence in the park.
It took some time to nail the dynamic. The officials are said to be Brookfield security. The older gentleman on the left looked to be senior on the site. He was being verbally berated here by protesters.
He didn't say a word or respond to my questions, but walked directly to this group of NYPD and security brass
The Major in the middle seemed to be the senior NYPD officer, and the Lieutenant on her left is a longtime OWS officer
Together the NYPD and Brookfield are enforcing the rules. Like no camping equipment inside the park. This box was placed by the curb.
Brookfield personnel also tied caution tape to barricades, sending multiple messages, and implying the gate will be up for a while
Les Trent from Inside Edition rolled in with his crew. He's talking to Oscar here, who told me the park was packed full last night for the General Assembly as Occupiers prepare for Thursday's city-wide response to the eviction.
Daily News reporter Matthew Lysiak was arrested yesterday for covering the protest at 6th and Canal. He was put in a holding cell for four hours, and spent two of them with his hands bound behind his back in zip cuffs
Nobody was arrested Wednesday morning, including Xavier. Even after the girl with the backpack called to police and told them what she'd seen him do. Other people I talked with confirmed that when Xavier entered the park, word spread among everyone to watch out for him.
