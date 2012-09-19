The World's First Firefox Phone Will Launch In A Few Months

This is a Samsung phone hacked to run Mozilla’s software.

Photo: Twitter / @robhawkes

Mozilla, the company that makes the popular Firefox browser, is working on a mobile operating system that will launch on a smartphone built by ZTE, Reuters reports.The phone will launch either at the end of this year or early next year.



We got a first look at Mozilla’s mobile operating system a few months ago when a bunch of screenshots leaked out. Based on that, it looks like Mozilla is borrowing heavily from Google’s Android design.

It seems like an odd move by ZTE as iOS and Android now dominate smartphones and tablets. Microsoft plans to release a big update to its mobile operating system, Windows Phone, later this fall with the launch of Nokia’s Lumia 920.

