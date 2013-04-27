HOUSE OF THE DAY: Zsa Zsa Gabor's $14.9 Million Mansion Is Back On The Market

Zsa Zsa Gabor Bel Air Mansion

The 96-year-old actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and her ninth husband Prince Frédéric van Anhalt have had quite the real-estate year.

First they found a buyer for their Bel Air mansion and the property went into escrow.

Then a judge decreed earlier this month that the couple — behind in their mortgage payments — could stay in the home for three more years or until Gabor’s death, Reuters reported.

Now, it seems the property is back on the market, for $14.9 million through Rodeo Realty, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The couple had recently turned to renting out the place as a film set to help pay for Gabor’s medical costs. The 8,900-square-foot property appears in “Argo” and “Behind The Candelabra,” an upcoming HBO film about Liberace, according to Reuters.

Zsa Zsa Gabor has lived in this Bel Air mansion for the last 40 years.

Gabor has hosted Ronald Reagan, Elizabeth Taylor, and Queen Elizabeth in this home.

It has 8,878 square feet of space.

The backyard has a heated pool.

The mansion has tall ceilings, and is elegantly decorated.

Each room flows into the next seamlessly.

The dining room can easily fit 10, and has views of the pool in the backyard.

The game room has ample space for a pool table and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There are six bedrooms throughout the home.

There are also seven full bathrooms. This one has his-and-hers sinks and a glass shower.

And there are gorgeous views from the outdoor terrace.

