HOUSE OF THE DAY: Zsa Zsa Gabor's $14.9 Million Mansion Is Back On The Market

The 96-year-old actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and her ninth husband Prince Frédéric van Anhalt have had quite the real-estate year.



First they found a buyer for their Bel Air mansion and the property went into escrow.

Then a judge decreed earlier this month that the couple — behind in their mortgage payments — could stay in the home for three more years or until Gabor’s death, Reuters reported.

Now, it seems the property is back on the market, for $14.9 million through Rodeo Realty, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The couple had recently turned to renting out the place as a film set to help pay for Gabor’s medical costs. The 8,900-square-foot property appears in “Argo” and “Behind The Candelabra,” an upcoming HBO film about Liberace, according to Reuters.

