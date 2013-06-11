'Girls' Star Zosia Mamet's Kickstarter Campaign Is A Total Failure

Zosia Mamet plays Shoshanna on HBO’s ‘Girls,’ but she hasn’t been as successful in her music career.

Kristen Bell may have reached her $2 million Kickstarter goal in a record 10 hours, but not all celebrities have had such viral success.



Just ask Zach Braff.

But “Girls” star Zosia Mamet — who also happens to be writer David Mamet’s daughter — decided to try her luck on Kickstarter in an effort to raise funds to shoot a music video.

Zosia and her sister, Clara, who plays the banjo, have a band called The Cabin Sisters that plays folk-type tunes.

They have a new song called “Bleak Love” about their recent break ups and wanted to raise money from fans to shoot the music video.

“We love making music so much and would love to share that joy with you, the people who call themselves our fans. It’s also a way for us to get to know you better,” Zosia explains in the Kickstarter video. “Our music has been something we’ve kept to ourselves but we’d love to share it with you guys.”

But looks like the sisters may have underestimated their fans.

The Kickstarter campaign, which ended Sunday, raised just $2,783 — less than 10% of their $32,000 goal!

To add insult to injury, the Mamet sisters’ highest pledge was $100 and nobody touched any of the seven higher price points.

In all, only 80 people backed the widely publicized project and most just donated a dollar.

The campaign went on for 14 days but since the project didn’t meet its goal, the girls will never see the small amount they did raise.

Watch their video plea and get to know The Cabin Sisters here:



