'Zootopia' dominates the box office for a third-straight weekend while 'Allegiant' bombs

Following the spectacular multi-week box office performance by Fox’s “Deadpool” in February, Disney’s “Zootopia” is showing the same dominance in March as the animated hit that mixes social commentary with a loveable bunny’s quest to be a cop is number one at the weekend box office for a third-straight week with an estimated $38 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The film took in $10 million on Friday and then $17 million on Saturday.

Through 17 days the movie, which includes the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, is outpacing previous non-Pixar Disney animated hit “Frozen” by 51%. And is 6% ahead of Pixar hit “Finding Nemo,” according to Deadline.

Coming in a disappointing second place this weekend is “The Divergent Series: Allegiant” with an estimated $29.05 million. That’s the lowest opening for the franchise. The latest film from the adaptation of the popular young adult book series written by Veronica Roth was down $23 million for the last film “Insurgent.”

The two previous films in the franchise opened in the low $50 million-range. Lionsgate may be regretting splitting the final chapter of the franchise into two films. Yes, there’s one more “Divergent” movie coming next year.

In third place is “10 Cloverfield Lane,” which banked an estimated $12 million over the weekend, while the faith-based “Heaven is for Real,” starring Jennifer Garner, took in an impressive $16 million over its five-day open, according to Variety.

