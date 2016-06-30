An awkward deleted 'Zootopia' scene shows what would have happened if Nick met Judy's family

“Zootopia” isn’t really a romance. It’s more of a buddy cop movie. But there’s still a little romantic tension between Nick Wilde, the con-artist-fox-turned-good citizen, and Judy Hopps, the prey-rabbit-turned-national-hero. By the end of the movie, it’s clear that they have potential as a couple.

A deleted storyboarded scene with voiceover pushes the circumstances of their relationship a little further. While Judy and Nick scramble around Zootopia trying to solve the mystery of the misbehaving predators, they take refuge in Judy’s apartment. But Judy’s family — her parents and dozens of siblings — dropped in for a surprise visit. It gets awkward.

Judy’s family openly wonders if Judy is dating Nick, who is a fox and therefore a rabbit’s sworn enemy. And they also find out that Judy isn’t busting crimes; she’s merely a traffic cop. Nick has to uncomfortably defend her career choices in front of her family. Overall, the scene doesn’t really add anything funny or useful to the story, so it makes sense that it was cut.

