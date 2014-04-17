Dating App Zoosk Files For A $US100 Million IPO, And It Has Some Impressive Revenues

Online dating app Zoosk filed its S1 to go public today. It’s trying to raise $US100 million.

Zoosk is one of the most popular social networking apps in Apple’s App Store. It’s also one of the top grossing. The app is free, but gets money from subscription fees and other online payments within the apps.

The revenue numbers are pretty impressive and seem to be growing nicely year over year. It generated over $US178 million in 2013, up from $US109 million in 2012. But it did have a net loss of $US2.6 million in 2012. Zoosk says it has 25 million members, which includes 650,000 paying subscribers.

Here’s a breakdown of the company’s financials from the S1. Click for a larger view:

