Zoopla is investing in the hot area of tech we told you about -- PropTech

Zoopla Zoopla CEO Alex Chesterman.

Property listings portal Zoopla is investing in four startups in the so-called “PropTech” space — property technology.

Zoopla says in a statement released on Tuesday that it is investing an undisclosed amount and partnering with: PropertyDetective, an online provider of neighbourhood and property research reports; FixFlo, an online repair reporting platform; LandBay, a peer-to-peer property lender; and Trussle, an online-only mortgage advisor.

BI flagged the emerging field of “PropTech” at the start of the month. A growing number of online-only companies are trying to bring smart innovations like peer-to-peer marketplaces and big data to the property market.

Zoopla, launched in 2008, is one of the forebearers of PropTech — version 1.0 — along with Rightmove and other online estate agents.

Zoopla CEO Alex Chesterman said in a statement on Tuesday:

We are delighted to announce our investments and partnerships with these exciting companies that will help us to further differentiate our offering for both our users and partners. These deals confirm our ongoing commitment to leading innovation and nurturing UK technology entrepreneurs and together with our ongoing internal product developments will continue to see us leading the way across the property space.

NOW WATCH: New York City rental prices are out of control



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.