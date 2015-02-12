Nearly the population of Britain searched for houses last month

Angela Rosoff ‘An Englishman’s home is his castle’- and all that

Britons are obsessed about the housing market.

Whether it is about the value of their home, what areas are up and coming and, of course, where the next move will be – Brits love to talk about it.

It may come as no surprise then that Zoopla racked up 50 million visits last month.

Zoopla owns two of the UK’s most popular residential property websites: PrimeLocation and Zoopla.

To put this into perspective, the population of Britain is around 65 million. Visits to the websites can mean repeat users but the number is still pretty huge.

Interestingly, Zoopla said that 60% of its traffic now comes from via mobile and it received 5 million app downloads.

“We are delighted that our focus on delivering the best features and tools for consumers has resulted in record traffic with over 50 million visits to the Group’s sites in January,” said Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Zoopla Property Group in a statement.

“We continue to benefit from the shift to mobile and have now passed the significant milestone of over 5 million app downloads as consumers increasingly use our services to search and research the property market at work, home and on the move.”

