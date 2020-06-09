ZoomInfo founders become billionaires after stock more than doubles in 3-day rally

Nasdaq

ZoomInfo founders Henry Schuck and Kirk Brown became billionaires just days after the company’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq exchange, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The business-intelligence firm’s shares began trading publicly on Thursday at $US21 each. Investors flocked to the debut, pushing the stock price as high as $US42 before it closed at $US34.

The stock continued to rally through Friday and Monday, ending Monday’s session at $US44.69.

Schuck holds a 10% stake in ZoomInfo, while Brown owns 7.3% of the company.

Watch ZoomInfo trade live here.

ZoomInfo’s three-day stock surge turned founders Henry Schuck and Kirk Brown into billionaires, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The business-intelligence company’s stock price doubled in its June 4 trading debut, spiking as high as $US42 before closing at $US34. Friday saw the rally continue before shares closed even higher, at $US44.69, on Monday. The Nasdaq-hosted initial public offering raised more than $US900 million for the company, signalling a strong bounce-back for the IPO market after issuances paused in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The post-offering upturn created a major windfall for the two founders. Schuck holds a 10% stake in ZoomInfo, while Brown owns 7.3% of the firm, according to a prospectus.



Read more:

Stocks have met none of the 8 conditions that confirmed every new bull market in the post-war era – and one investment chief warns a relapse into a bear market is coming



“We built some really solid relationships going into the roadshow,” Schuck told Bloomberg TV, adding “we felt good” about pitching ZoomInfo to investors with a virtual roadshow instead of a more traditional event.

The newly minted billionaires join a growing coalition of founders quickly growing richer through pandemic-era dealmaking. Len Blavatnik’s net worth soared by $US9.1 billion since Warner Music Group, which he purchased in 2011, completed its IPO on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The label conglomerate’s stock has since leaped 24% as of Monday’s close.

A similar jump for shares of electric truck-maker Nikola pushed founder Trevor Milton’s net worth to $US4.4 billion last week after the firm completed a reverse merger with VectoIQ, Bloomberg reported. Milton’s fortune likely spiked higher on Monday after Nikola shares rocketed 103%.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







S&P 500 erases 2020 losses as investors bet on a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus









Investors boosted their stock-market bets in May for the first time in 4 months, TD Ameritrade says









MORGAN STANLEY: The stock market is entering a new phase of a playbook that’s thrived in past recessions. Here’s how to tweak your portfolio to take advantage.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.