ZoomInfo surges 100% on its first day of trading

Noam Galai/Getty Images

ZoomInfo Technologies priced its initial public offering at $US21 Thursday, above its expected range.

Shares of ZoomInfo popped when it started trading Thursday, and surged as much as 100% at intraday highs.

It’s the latest big-tech IPO of the year, showing signs of recovery in the market.

Read more on Business Insider.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies, ticker ZI, surged as much as 100% at intraday highs in their first-ever day of trading Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the business-intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $US21 per share, already higher than its expected range of $US19 to $US20 per share.

The stock popped even more when it started trading Thursday, opening at $US40 per share and surging to a high of $US42 per share – more than double its IPO price – before paring some gains later in the day.

ZoomInfo expected to raise as much as $US890 million in the IPO on 44.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing. It’s the latest big-tech listing of 2020, showing signs of recovery in the IPO market slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Warner Music Group, so far the largest US IPO of the year, gained as much as 20% in its first day of trading.



Read more:

‘I’m buying the property with 100% of other people’s money’: Here’s the creative real-estate-investing strategy Josiah Smelser used to complete almost $US4 million in deals over the last 12 months



The company joins two others with similar – and potentially confusing – names listed on the public market. Zoom Video, ticker ZM, has surged during the coronavirus pandemic as it became a top mode of communication amid sweeping lockdowns and people working from home.

Zoom Technologies, ticker ZOOM, had trading temporarily suspended in March after posting outsized gains likely due to a name mix-up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.