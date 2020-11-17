Zoom is removing its 40-minute limit for video chats on Thanksgiving

Giuseppe Lombardo / EyeEm / Getty Images

Zoom is removing its 40 minute video call time limit for Thanksgiving 2020, starting at midnight on November 26.

The change comes amid directions from health officials to not travel this Thanksgiving, as coronavirus cases in the US continue to climb.

Zoom is calling the gesture a “thank you to our customers.” The video chat software has exploded in popularity this year as the pandemic sent millions home.

With coronavirus positivity rates continuing to rise across the United States, millions of Americans are doing Thanksgiving virtually this year.

But Thanksgiving celebrations tend to be hourslong affairs, and the free version of Zoom that most people are using has a hard limit of 40 minutes per meeting.

In a very Thanksgiving 2020 twist, Zoom is extending eliminating the time limit starting at 12 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving and going to the next day at 6 a.m. ET.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️???? #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

As coronavirus quarantines sent millions of Americans home starting in March, Zoom video calling software exploded in popularity â€” in April, the company reported 300 million daily meeting participants.



It’s become the default video software for students and workers alike, and the company previously lifted time limit restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

The United States has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, with over 10 million positive cases. At least 230,000 people have died from the disease in the US, according to the World Health Organisation.

