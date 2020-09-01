Zoom skyrockets 38% after reporting blockbuster earnings

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Zoom CEO Eric Yuan.

ZoomVideo Communications on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, showing that revenue was more than four times higher this year than last.

Shares of Zoom skyrocketed as much as 38% in premarket trading Tuesday.

The company also raised its full-year guidance significantly after the earnings beat.

The company, which has become a preferred means of communication amid the coronavirus pandemic, also boosted its full-year guidance.

Here are the key numbers:

Adjusted earnings per share: 92 cents reported, versus 45 cents (expected)

92 cents reported, versus 45 cents (expected) Revenue: $US663.5 million reported, versus $US500.5 million (expected)

The company said in a press release that revenue was up 355% from the same quarter a year ago, fuelled by adding new users and expanding across existing customers. At the end of the second quarter, Zoom had 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, a 458% jump on the year.

Zoom also had 988 customers that contributed more than $US100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue, up 112% from last year, according to a statement.

Following the blockbuster quarter, Zoom boosted its guidance. The company now expects third-quarter revenue to be between $US685 million and $US690 million.

For the full year, Zoom expects revenue to be between $US2.37 billion and $US2.39 billion, the company said. The updated revenue outlook “takes into consideration the demand for remote work solutions for businesses,” Zoom said in a statement. “It also assumed increased churn in the second half of the fiscal year when compared to historic churn levels due to a higher percentage of customers who purchased monthly subscriptions in the first quarter.”

Zoom has gained roughly 340% year-to-date through Monday’s close.

