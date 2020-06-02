Zoom skyrockets 15% to an all-time high ahead of quarterly earnings

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Zoom CEO Eric Yuan.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications skyrocketed 15% to an all-time high on Monday.

The company reports its first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Tuesday after market close in New York.

It’s Zoom’s first earnings release since the coronavirus pandemic sent the US into sweeping lockdowns mid-March.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications surged as much as 15% Monday, reaching an all-time high of $US205.87 in intraday trading as investors await the company’s first-quarter earnings report.

Zoom is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Tuesday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET. It is the company’s first earnings release that will show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the bottom line.

Wall Street analysts are expecting a hefty beat from the company, whose video conferencing has become a preferred method of communication amid the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts see earnings per share of 10 cents, more than triple the previous quarter, and revenue surging 66% to $US203 million.

Zoom stock has exploded this year on expectations that the pandemic would drive paid subscriber growth for the video-conferencing service as the US went into a sweeping lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. In April, shares of the company popped when it said that its user base had reached 300 million.



Even though all 50 US states have started to relax their coronavirus lockdown restrictions, not all workers will be returning to their offices anytime soon – Twitter and Square have adopted indefinite work-from-home policies, while Facebook said it expects half of its employees to telecommute for the next several years.

Also on Monday, Rosenblatt raised its price target on shares of Zoom to $US150 from $US95, sending shares higher. The firm reiterated its neutral rating on the company.

Zoom has an average price target of roughly $US128 from Wall Street analysts, and nine “buy” ratings, 15 “hold” ratings, and five “sell” ratings, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of Zoom have gained about 200% year-to-date.

