Zoom expects to boost revenue by 200% and profits by 300% this year. These 5 charts show the video-conferencing upstart's explosive growth.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images Zoom founder Eric Yuan reacts at the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City. The video-conferencing software company announced it’s IPO priced at $US36 per share, at an estimated value of $US9.2 billion.

Zoom published its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, revealing rapid growth in revenue and profits and sharp increases in business users and high-paying customers.

The video-conferencing upstart, which has benefited hugely from people staying at and working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, also forecasts aggressive growth this year.

Zoom’s stock price has tripled this year, boosting its market capitalisation to about $US59 billion.

Here are five charts showing Zoom’s explosive gains.

Zoom expects nearly 200% revenue growth

SEC filings

Zoom predicts it will nearly double its revenue to between $US1.78 billion and $US1.8 billion this financial year.

It grew revenue by almost 170% year-on-year to $US328 million last quarter, and expects between $US495 million and $US500 million this quarter.

Zoom forecasts profit growth of more than 300%

SEC filings

Zoom expects to more than quadruple its non-GAAP operating income to between $US355 million and $US380 million this financial year.

It grew that profit metric more than six-fold year-on-year to about $US55 million last quarter.

Zoom’s business customers surged last quarter

SEC filings

Zoom more than tripled its customers with more than 10 employees last quarter, as thousands of businesses signed up to help their workers communicate during lockdowns.

The number of customers in that category ballooned from about 82,000 at the end of October to north of 265,000 at the end of January.

Zoom added nearly 130 high-paying customers last quarter

SEC filings

Zoom has steadily grown its number of high-paying customers.

It added 128 customers that contributed more than $US100,000 to its revenue for the 12 months to April 30, raising the total to 769.

If those customers all pay the minimum of $US100,000 to Zoom this year, they will generate nearly $US77 million in revenue for the company.

Zoom stock has rocketed this year

Markets Insider

Investors are betting Zoom will be one of the few beneficiaries from the pandemic. They have tripled its stock price from about $US69 at the start of January to $US208 as of June 3.

The increase has boosted its market capitalisation to about $US59 billion, giving it roughly the same market value as Target.

