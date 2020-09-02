Zoom billionaire Eric Yuan made $5 billion in one day as the videoconference company reports record earnings

- Zoom CEO Eric Yuan made $US5.2 billion Monday after his videoconferencing company reported record quarterly earnings, Bloomberg reports.
- Zoom said its revenue during the second quarter was 355% higher than it was during the same period last year, shattering analysts’ estimates.
- Yuan, along with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, is among the highest-earning billionaires throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
- Zoom saw a major boost in market value as schools, companies, and social functions transitioned online to promote social distancing, with increasing reliance on videoconferencing technologies for day-to-day life.
- Bloomberg now estimates Yuan is worth $US16.4 billion, a more than 360% increase from his net worth at the start of the year.
