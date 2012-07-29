Zoologist Helps Identify The 'Manhattan Monster'

Photo: Denise Ginley

We may finally have a lead in the great “Manhattan Monster” mystery.Earlier, possible identifications of the bloated carcass recently found on the shoreline of the East River included a dog or a cooked pig.



The Department Chair of Zoology at Weber State University Dr. Sam Zeveloff, now tells us that he and his colleagues think the mutilated creature is most likely a raccoon.

“Several of us here think it is a raccoon! Its dentition from what can be seen, most resembles a raccoon’s; so do its fingers,” he wrote in an email.

The Montauk Monster, a similar looking bloated creature that washed up on a Montauk beach in 2008, was also determined to be a raccoon.

Shown below is the bottom-side of raccoon paw, which appears to have fingers similar to the East River creature.

[Disclosure: Dr. Sam Zeveloff is the uncle of our Senior Editor Julie Zeveloff].

