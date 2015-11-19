Justin Bieber dies and Will Ferrell is jacked in the 'Zoolander 2' trailer

Jason Guerrasio
After years of rumours and speculation, Ben Stiller is finally giving the world a sequel to his 2001 cult comedy “Zoolander,” and the full trailer is here.

Stiller returns as supermodel Derek Zoolander, whose trademark move “Blue Steel” is still the most iconic pose in the fashion world. 

In fact, it has become the death selfie made by the world’s most beautiful people — yes, Justin Bieber, too — who are suddenly being killed.

And only Zoolander and his best bud, Hansel (Owen Wilson), can solve the case. 

There are familiar faces coming back, like the evil Mugatu (Will Ferrell), who has changed since going to prison.

Well, not really…

And there are new faces like Benedict Cumberbatch and Penélope Cruz.

Watch the trailer below. “Zoolander 2” opens in theatres February 12.

 

