Derek Zoolander and Hansel McDonald just crashed Paris Fashion Week

Kirsten Acuna
Ben stiller owen wilson zoolander 2AP Photo/Christophe EnaBen Stiller and Owen Wilson at the Valentino fashion show.

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson crashed the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week as their characters from 2001 hit “Zoolander.” 

The two weren’t just channeling their characters for the runway. 

Paramount confirmed that “Zoolander 2” was happening and would be released February 12, 2016.

 

Here they are making their way down the runway:

DOES THIS VALENTINO FINALE MEAN ZOOLANDER 2 IS COMING!?!?!?!?!?!?

A video posted by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on


 
At one point during the show, Stiller briefly took over Vine star Jerome Jarre’s phone.
 


According to Valentino, Derek (Stiller) is wearing “a custom Night Butterflies brocade suit with hand-embroidered overcoat and black Creeper shoes.” Hansel (Wilson) is wearing “a Silk Continent print Pajama suit with Double Cashmere overcoat and Open sneakers.” 

Ben stiller owen wilsonPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures

The two also stopped by for a quick photo op with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Here’s another image Stiller snapped of the two backstage.

Apparently Derek and Hansel have come to terms on #Zoolander2

A photo posted by Ben Stiller (@benstiller) on

