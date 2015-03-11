Derek Zoolander and Hansel McDonald just crashed Paris Fashion Week

AP Photo/Christophe Ena Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson at the Valentino fashion show.

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson crashed the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week as their characters from 2001 hit “Zoolander.”

The two weren’t just channeling their characters for the runway.

Paramount confirmed that “Zoolander 2” was happening and would be released February 12, 2016.

So hot right now: Derek & Hansel blaze down the @MaisonValentino runway, #Zoolander2 announced. Coming Feb. 12, 2016. pic.twitter.com/yZoHdcsvzH

— Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) March 10, 2015

Here they are making their way down the runway:

DOES THIS VALENTINO FINALE MEAN ZOOLANDER 2 IS COMING!?!?!?!?!?!? A video posted by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on Mar 10, 2015 at 7:05am PDT





At one point during the show, Stiller briefly took over Vine star Jerome Jarre’s phone.







According to Valentino, Derek (Stiller) is wearing “a custom Night Butterflies brocade suit with hand-embroidered overcoat and black Creeper shoes.” Hansel (Wilson) is wearing “a Silk Continent print Pajama suit with Double Cashmere overcoat and Open sneakers.”

The two also stopped by for a quick photo op with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Speak no evil. See no evil. Hear no evil. Derek #Zoolander and #Hansel are back! Photo by @kevintachman backstage at @maisonvalentino. #Zoolander2 A photo posted by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Mar 10, 2015 at 7:16am PDT

Here’s another image Stiller snapped of the two backstage.

Apparently Derek and Hansel have come to terms on #Zoolander2 A photo posted by Ben Stiller (@benstiller) on Mar 10, 2015 at 7:47am PDT

