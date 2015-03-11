Derek Zoolander and Hansel McDonald just crashed Paris Fashion Week

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson crashed the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week as their characters from 2001 hit “Zoolander.”
The two weren’t just channeling their characters for the runway.
Paramount confirmed that “Zoolander 2” was happening and would be released February 12, 2016.
So hot right now: Derek & Hansel blaze down the @MaisonValentino runway, #Zoolander2 announced. Coming Feb. 12, 2016. pic.twitter.com/yZoHdcsvzH
— Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) March 10, 2015
Here they are making their way down the runway:
At one point during the show, Stiller briefly took over Vine star Jerome Jarre’s phone.
According to Valentino, Derek (Stiller) is wearing “a custom Night Butterflies brocade suit with hand-embroidered overcoat and black Creeper shoes.” Hansel (Wilson) is wearing “a Silk Continent print Pajama suit with Double Cashmere overcoat and Open sneakers.”
The two also stopped by for a quick photo op with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Here’s another image Stiller snapped of the two backstage.
