4 zookeepers have moved into their zoo for 3 months to quarantine with the animals

BBC The penguins and their keepers at Paradise Park.

Four zookeepers at the Paradise Park zoo in Cornwall, England, have moved into the park in order to both quarantine and keep their animals fed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The zookeepers, Izzy, Layla, Sarah-Jane, and Emily, are set to live in a house on zoo grounds for 12 weeks (3 months) while the zoo is closed to the public.

The zoo is home to penguins, red pandas, parrots, and more wildlife.

Four zookeepers at Paradise Park are taking employee dedication to a whole new level – they’re moving into the zoo while the coronavirus pandemic has everything but essential businesses shut down.

Originally, Izzy, Emily and Sarah-Jane were the only three, but Layla has joined them as well over the past week. The zookeepers have been living in a house on the park grounds while they feed and take care of the animals, at the cost of quarantining with their families.

As the days tick by, these zookeepers have been attempting to keep the animals’ routines as constant as possible, including pretending to be visitors to the penguins’ enclosure.

They’re also continuing regular feedings, most importantly.

“So the reason we’ve all moved into the park is just in case, worst comes to the worst, and we’re the only four keepers in, hopefully we can keep all the animals fed and watered,” one of the zookeepers told the BBC. “We’re all really enjoying it, but obviously we’re missing our families quite a lot, but it’s really nice having our work family all here together.”

As the pandemic continues, the zoo will continue to re-evaluate how long the keepers must stay there, and how long it needs to be closed in general. Right now, the UK has more than 22,000 cases of COVID-19, with 1,408 deaths.

