The Zooka Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This is the incredibly portable Zooka Wireless Speaker.



Why We Love It: While most speakers need to be plugged into your device to get the amped-up sound you crave, Zooka connects through Bluetooth. The slim tubes sport a rechargeable battery, and have a speaker on each end. It even has a small cutout for your iPad or computer camera if you’re chatting with friends on Skype, Facetime or Google+.

And if you want to watch a movie or video on your iPad, there’s a convenient kickstand to keep your device hands-free. The Zooka Speakers are also made of silicone, so they’re highly durable and easy to travel with or clean.

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon, Nordstrom, or the Apple Store.

Cost: $99.99.

